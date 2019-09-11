Jonathon Michael

CINCINNATI — Jonathon Emerson Dale Michael, 36, Cincinnati, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019.
He was born January 4, 1983, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Ronald Lee Michael and Tammie Kristek. Jon attended Four County Career Center. He was a master carver of ice and many other mediums. He was a talented tattoo artist, motorcycle enthusiast, outdoorsman and loving father.
Jon is survived by his children, Austin and Kalynn of Cincinnati, Peyton and Zaiden of Dayton; fiancé, Keisha Markins; stepdaughter-to-be, Taytum Markins of Cincinnati; sisters, Lisa Michael of Fremont, and Jenny (Kevin) Holsopple of Columbus; and a brother, Josh Kristek of Toledo. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald.
Visitation for Jon will be at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home in Napoleon, Ohio, on Friday, September 13, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. A brief service will be held at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with expenses. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rodenbergergray.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.