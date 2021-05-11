Defiance — Johnnie L. Fidler, 63, of Defiance, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Brookview Healthcare Center in Defiance, Ohio.
He was born on September 3, 1957, to the late John Robert and Betty (Grimm) Fidler. Johnnie was a triplet with his sisters Bonnie and Connie. Johnnie loved to go the Independence Dam with his dog Sam, and read his Bible. He was a devoted Christian. He loved his nieces and nephews, especially his sisters.
Johnnie leaves behind his sisters, Bonnie (Terry) Brewer of Defiance, Connie Seglem of Wichita, Kansas, and Tammy (John) Clellan of Paulding, Ohio, several nieces and nephews, and his dog, Sam.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Cindy Elberson; niece Mendie Elberson; and nephew Christopher Elberson.
A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Brookview Healthcare, 214 Harding Street, Defiance, OH 43512. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
