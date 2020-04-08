John Thomas Wood, 76, Defiance, died Sunday morning, April 5, 2020, at Mercy Health Defiance Hospital.
His Legacy… John was born October 13, 1943, to Floyd and Emma (Briggs) Wood in Lima. He graduated from Lima Senior High School in 1964. John is a United States veteran drafted with the Army. On September 30, 1967, he married Tamara Thornburg. Pastor Tammy died on January 17, 2019. He was a retired insurance agent. John and Tammy attended St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Defiance.
His Family… John is survived by his children, Christopher (Michelle) Wood of Fort Wayne, Jason (Melissa) Wood of Vicksburg, Mich., and Sherri (Bruce) Burkard, Alma, Mich.; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and siblings, Robert Wood, David Wood, William Wood and Raelene Phillips.
His Farewell Services… Because of health concerns, there will be private services at this time. A public service will be at a later date. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences. The Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.