Funeral services for John E. Tuohy were held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at St. John’s Catholic Church with Father Doug Taylor officiating. Music was by Dave Moninger. Burial was at Riverside Cemetery, with military rites accorded by VFW Post 3360. Pallbearers were Alec Tuohy, Joey Osthimer, Mickey Osthimer, Jackson Osthimer, Nolan York, Nick Tuohy and Ricky Hrebic. Schaffer Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

