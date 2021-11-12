Paulding — John Straka, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at his residence in Paulding, Ohio.
John was born on January 8, 1931, to the late Joseph and Anna (Langel) Straka. On October 9, 1954, he married Maxine Fellers who survives. For 22 years, John worked for Doty Lithograph before it became Messenger Stationary, where he continued to work for another four years. John also owned his own printing business called Circle Printing. John proudly served in the U.S. Army where he received the Purple Heart and two Bronze Stars while in Korea. He was also a member of the Disabled American Veterans in Defiance.
John is also survived by his two children, Janice (Daniel) Steusloff, Mebane, North Carolina, and John Straka, Oakwood, Ohio; sister, Ann Fuerst; grandsons, Chad (Thea) Proxmire, Brian Proxmire and Nicholas (Chelsey) Straka; and great-grandchildren, Autumn, Abby, Ella, Nadia, Evelyn, Brady and Lyla.
Also preceding John in death are his brother, Joseph Straka and an infant sister, Mary Straka.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021, at Den Herder Funeral Home. Burial will be at Paulding Memorial Cemetery with military rites accorded by the Paulding VFW Post 587.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There will also be visitation from 10 a.m. until time of services on Monday.
Memorial contributions may be made in John's name to Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 36, c/o Defiance VFW Post 3360, 201 N. Clinton St., Defiance, OH 43512.
