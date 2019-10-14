Funeral services for John G. Singer were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at St. Isidore Catholic Church with Father Jacob Gordon officiating. Organist was Thom Singer. Burial was in Marysdale Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers were Brandon Conkey, Logan Kiel, Jason Kiel, Justin Kiel, Nick Kiel and Joshua Singer. Arrangements were entrusted to Schaffer Funeral Home.

Load entries