John Singer

NEY — John G. Singer, 83, Ney, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, at his home in Ney.
He was born at home on February 25, 1936, to Gilbert and Winifred (Meyer) Singer in Defiance, Ohio. John worked for over 22 years at General Motors until his retirement in 1993. He served in the Air National Guard, and was a lifelong farmer. John was a member of Defiance Knights of Columbus 1039 Third Degree, and a member of area Eagles clubs. John will be greatly missed by his family and many good friends.
John is survived by his sons, John J. (Diana) Singer of Ney, Ohio, and Thomas E. Singer of Hicksville, Ohio; and daughters, Shirley (Ben) Keil of Vonore, Tenn., Linda (Ray Jr.) Conkey of Hicksville, Ohio, and Ann Johnson of Sanborn, Iowa. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert C. (Betty) Singer of Fort Recovery, Ohio; and sisters, Mary Trenkamp of Ottawa, Ohio, Adrian Dominican Sister Mary Singer of Adrian, Mich., Sheila (William) Horne of Columbia City, Ind., and Jane (Jim) Niday of Archbold, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Christine Singer; sister, Regina Singer; and brother-in-law, Walter Trenkamp.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home South (formerly Lawson-Roessner Funeral Home) in Defiance, and one hour prior to the services at the church on Saturday. A vigil service will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at St. Isidore Catholic Church, with Father Jacob Gordon officiating. Burial will follow the service at Marysdale Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the church or Defiance County Meals on Wheels. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
