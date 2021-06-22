John Seele

SEBRING, Fla. — John David Seele died a the Good Shepherd Hospice Center on June 14, 2021.

He was born May 3, 1950, to the late Gertrude (Graham) Seele and John Carson Seele.

John graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1968. He graduated from Defiance College in 1975 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. While at DC, he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity where he made many life-long friends.

In 1974, he met the love of his life, Jane English, at DC and they were married November 15, 1975. Their daughter, Jennifer, was born March 23, 1981, and is the joy of their lives. Jennifer has two children, James Seele and Jaycee Seele.

John’s professional career began as a route driver and subsequently purchasing agent at Maumee Valley Vending Company. An opportunity presented itself to work for the Auditor of the State of Ohio where John audited various village, city and county entities. John was offered the position of finance director for the City of Bryan and then returned to Defiance in the same position of finance director until his retirement in 2009. John and Jane then retired to their home in Sebring, Florida, in 2011 until his passing.

John was an avid sports fan. He and his two friends, John Donahue and John Feyes, would take an annual baseball trip visiting major and minor league baseball teams all over the country. John’s number one team was the Defiance Bulldogs. He became a familiar face at most Defiance football, basketball and baseball games.

John is also survived by his sister, Dianne (Tom) Lane and brother-in-law, Patrick English. A celebration of life for John will be held in Defiance at a later date. Memorials in memory of John can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, Florida, or the Defiance High School Athletic Department, specifically for the basketball and baseball programs.

