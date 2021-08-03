John Seele

Sebring, Fla. — John D. Seele, age 71 of Defiance, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021 in Sebring, Florida.

The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home South, Lawson/Roessner Chapel (1753 S. Clinton St.).

A celebration of life service will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home.

Memorials in memory of John can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL, 33870, or DHS Athletic Department, specifically to the basketball and baseball programs. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

