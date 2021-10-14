Napoleon — John Kevin Schink, "Spoony," 64, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away after a battle with cancer, on Saturday, October 9, 2021.
John was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on June 2, 1957. He was the eldest son of Nancy (Crofford) Schink and the late Ronald John Schink. John was married to Deb (Rakes) Schink. John worked construction in Napoleon along with his brother for many years. He is survived by his wife Deb; his two daughters, Michaela Siebel and Miranda Schink; siblings, Hugh Schink (Susan) and Stephanie Nelson (Brian); and three grandchildren, Lawson, Laker and Nyla.
John was truly a one of a kind guy with a huge heart for family and friends he will be remembered in our hearts forever. A private family gathering will be held at Walker-Hoening Mortuary, Napoleon on Friday, October 15, and then a 1 p.m. open luncheon and celebration of life following at Leisure Time Winery for family and friends. Memorials can be made to Hospice of Defiance or Fulton County Humane Society. Monetary gifts to the family to help with funeral costs and medical bills would also be greatly appreciated. Online expressions of sympathy can be may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
