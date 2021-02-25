Defiance — John M. "Cuzz" Schelling, 74, Defiance, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
He was born June 7, 1946, to the late Clyde and Marion (Roedel) Schelling in Defiance, Ohio. John was a 1964 graduate of Defiance High School. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army from 1965-67 during the Vietnam War. On October 14, 1995, he married Janet R. Polasek, who survives.
John was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, and Defiance DAV Post for over 50 years. He worked over 30 years as a metallurgist at General Motors in Defiance until his retirement. He loved classic cars, driving his 442, and was very active with Maumee Valley Car Club. Affectionately known by many as "Cuzz," he enjoyed reading, walking, World War II history, doing crosswords and word searches, and watching car races and sports. John was a straight shooter, very comical, kind and generous man. He will be sadly missed by his family, and so many good friends.
John is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Janet Polasek-Schelling of Defiance; his brother-in-law, Joseph Polasek of Defiance; sister-in-law, Mary (Ray) Collins, Robins, Iowa; his special cousin, Donald (Deborah) Dunbar of Defiance; special family friend, Darlene Schimoller of Angola, Ind.; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Rev. Michael E. Schelling.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, with a Rosary service at 5 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church, with Father John Stites officiating. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required for all visitation and services. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery, with graveside military honors accorded by VFW Post 3360.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary Catholic Church for Masses or St. Vincent DePaul Society Fund. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.