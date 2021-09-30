John Schafer

Wauseon — John Forest Schafer, age 85, of Wauseon, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Monday morning, September 27, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on January 17, 1936, to Forest and Cleta (Heffley) Schafer in Covington, Kentucky. John proudly served our country in the National Guard. On July 29, 1994, he married Sally (McCormick) Schafer who survives.
John drove a semi truck for over 30 years for Freightway Trucking until his retirement in 1995. He was an active member and elder at East Chesterfield Christian Church. He was also a member of Defiance Elks Lodge 147 and Defiance Moose Lodge 2094. He enjoyed boating, camping and traveling.
John will be sadly missed by his wife, Sally Schafer of Wauseon, Ohio, his daughter, Kimberly (William) Phillips of Grand Haven, Michigan, his step-son, Kevin (April) Tenney of Maumee, Ohio, and his step-daughter, Leslie Tenney of Wauseon, Ohio. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Jennifer Phillips, Johnathan Phillips and Mary Ann Gibson, three great-grandchildren and his sister, Diana Schafer of Findlay, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Mary Ann Schafer, daughter, Rebecca Smalley, granddaughter, Mindy Smalley and his step-son, Kenneth I. Tenney III.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home South, Lawson/Roessner Chapel, 1753 S. Clinton Street, Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Jim Mann officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. Burial will follow services at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to ELARA Hospice, or East Chesterfield Christian Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
