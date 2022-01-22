John Rushinsky

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — John Joseph Rushinsky, 81, of Fort Wayne, passed peacefully on Monday, January 17, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at Coventry Meadows in Fort Wayne.
He was born on September 28, 1940, to the late Nicholas and Mary (Swinkunas) Rushinsky in Lorain, Ohio. On October 25, 1964, in El Puerto de Santa María, Spain, he married the love of his life, María del Carmen Galán Villar, who preceded him in death on February 21, 2012.
John was a brilliant and humble man. He retired as a government contracts quality control employee from ITT Aerospace, and he prided himself on his meticulous work to ensure civilian safety. John was also a Navy veteran and achieved the rank of Chief Petty Officer (E7). He was a recipient of the Vietnam Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Navy Expeditionary Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal (twice). The position with the greatest impact on him was that of electronics technician in the Cryptology Department in Rota, Spain, for it was there that he would meet his beloved wife and the trajectory of his life would forever change.
John and Maria went on to live in many places and were blessed to grow their family to include five children whom they dearly loved. John worked tirelessly to ensure that their needs were met. He enjoyed playing cards, playing chess, repairing anything mechanical for himself and others, research, challenging his grandchildren with math problems to solve, enjoying a good meal in the company of people he loved, sneaking sweet treats and spending time with family. John also was a gifted accordion player and enjoyed entertaining his own family and his children with his polka music. In his later years, after the passing of his wife, Maria, he fiercely made sure all his children were taken care of. He enjoyed his grandchildren, and in particular loved witnessing his youngest grandson, Antonio, grow into a sweet child and was often heard bragging about what a good boy he was. Unbeknownst to his children, he kept a box next to his recliner with pictures of his children and grandchildren as well as cards he had received from them.
He is survived by his son, John Joseph (Katy) Rushinsky Jr., son, Michael (Laura) Rushinsky, daughter, Tanya Marie (Vincent) Aviles, son, Mark Anthony (Laura) Rushinsky, daughter, Celeste Nicole Rushinsky; sister,Veronica Loper; and 11 grandchildren: Joseph Thomas Aviles, Austin Rushinsky, John Edward “Jack” Rushinsky, Anabella Rose Klepper, Meghan Rose Rushinsky, Alex Rushinsky, Bridget Marie Rushinsky, Noah Anthony Aviles, Gabriel Manolo Rushinsky, Andrew Vincent Aviles and Antonio Michael Klepper.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael John Rushinsky; brother, Robert Paul Rushinsky; and twin granddaughters, Allie Marie & Marie Allie Rushinsky.
Visitation will be held Monday, January 24, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. and Tuesday, January 25, 2022, from 10-11 a.m. at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road, Noblesville, Indiana. Funeral Service will follow visitation on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 also at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center. Military burial will be at Hamilton Memorial Park Cemetery in Noblesville. In addition, a Memorial Mass in celebration of life will be held at a later date, at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
In lieu of contributions, those wishing to do something in his memory, should spend time with family and tell them how very much you love them.
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com.
