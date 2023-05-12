NAPOLEON — John Benton "Ben" Reese, 84, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
He was born in Napoleon on February 18, 1939, to the late Wren and Lottie (Ringhisen) Reese. He was baptized and a member of First Presbyterian Church, Napoleon, and later ordained as a deacon and elder. Ben graduated from Napoleon High School in 1957 and received his bachelor's degree in 1961 from Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida. On December 28, 1960, he married Graceann Honeck at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Napoleon.
Upon graduating from college, he joined his father's bridge building business in Ohio. He diversified the business into multiple activities including earthwork, drainage and concrete paving. He later incorporated the business specializing in pavement and bridge maintenance, as Reese Maintenance Corporation. In 1969, he acquired Pavement Specialists, Incorporated of Dallas, Texas, and became a leader in the pavement industry, performing patching, diamond grinding, grooving and other specialty contracts throughout the United Sates and abroad. Ben ultimately consolidated all business activities into PSI and sold the company in 2001 so that he could retire.
Ben served on the board of directors for the Henry County Bank and its parent company Communibanc Corporation for 22 years including six years as chairman, retiring in 2003. He also served as an officer on numerous boards for various state and national construction related trade associations during his tenure in the industry. From 1976 until 1989, Ben and Graceann operated a downtown Napoleon hardware known as R.B. Heller & Co. in the same building originally occupied by her ancestor's hardware and stove company. They enjoyed traveling to Scottsdale, Arizona, where they spent their winters for over 20 years. He enjoyed boating, hiking, walking and other outdoor activities while there.
Ben had a lifetime interest in philanthropy and founded the John B. and Graceann Reese Foundation in 1988, which contributed to numerous charitable organizations locally and nationally. He was a major contributor to First Presbyterian Church pipe organ rebuilding, donated cast bells and carillon, as well as contributions to other church activities. Ben made significant donations to his alma mater, Rollins College, as well as the Bloomfield house, the Henry County Historical Society and numerous healthcare associations.
Ben is survived by his daughters, Emily (Jack) Collins and Sarah Jo (Christopher) Luzny, grandchildren, Benton (Katie) Collins, John (Jessica) Luzny and Dalton (Claire) Collins, great-grandchildren, Annora and Joella Collins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Graceann, daughter, Jane Reese and brother, Tom Reese.
Funeral services will be private for the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, The Filling Home of Mercy, the Henry County Hospital, or the Henry County Historical Society.
Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com. Arrangements entrusted to Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon.
