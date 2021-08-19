New Bavaria — John D. Purdy, age 51, died Monday, August 16, 2021, in his New Bavaria home.

John was born August 14, 1970, to Robert and Carol (Butler) Purdy in Lima. He graduated from Holgate High School/Four County Career Center in 1988. He was employed by Campbell Soup Company for 30 years.

John is survived by his brother Gary Purdy, New Bavaria, and a special friend of nearly 30 years.

A family memorial service for John will be held in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, 114 William Street, Holgate, on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 am.

To plant a tree in memory of John Purdy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load entries