New Bavaria — John D. Purdy, age 51, died Monday, August 16, 2021, in his New Bavaria home.
John was born August 14, 1970, to Robert and Carol (Butler) Purdy in Lima. He graduated from Holgate High School/Four County Career Center in 1988. He was employed by Campbell Soup Company for 30 years.
John is survived by his brother Gary Purdy, New Bavaria, and a special friend of nearly 30 years.
A family memorial service for John will be held in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, 114 William Street, Holgate, on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 am.
To plant a tree in memory of John Purdy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.