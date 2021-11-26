HICKSVILLE — John William Phillips, 74, of Hicksville, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, at Coventry Meadows in Fort Wayne.
John was born in Hicksville on October 17, 1947, a son of the late Ruth (Gloor) & Robert Phillips.
John worked for many years at Dietrich Industries. He was a proud Marine, bravely serving his country in the Vietnam war as a sergeant. John enjoyed fishing and was always fond of his time spent on the water with his friends and family. He was also an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan. Underneath his rough and tough Marine shell, John will be remembered for his big heart and the love he had for his children and grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed by his children, Angela (Brad) Peffley, Britt (Quinlan) Mendez and Travis Phillips; siblings, Gary Phillips, Jackie Zeedyk, Doug Phillips, Brenda Reinhart and Kevin Phillips; daughter-in-law, Jimmie Phillips; 11 grandchildren and his dog, Bob, who lives with Angie.
John was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert, brother-in-law, Ronald Reinhart and nephew, Christopher Chehi.
Viewing is Sunday, November 28, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. at Dooley Funeral Home, 202 W. River St., Antwerp, Ohio.
Service is Monday November 29, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. with a viewing one hour prior at the funeral home.
He will be laid to rest with military honors at Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville, Ohio.
Memorials are to the National Kidney Foundation, 5800 Fairfield Ave. 110, Fort Wayne, IN 46807.
Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.
