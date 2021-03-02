John Oelke

Defiance — John H. Oelke, 88, Defiance, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021, at his niece's home (Julia and Denny Dominique) in Defiance while under hospice care.
He was born in Defiance, Ohio, on January 20, 1933, to the late Herman and Gertrude (Duerk) Oelke. John was a 1951 graduate of Defiance High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from February 5, 1953, through January 31, 1955, during the Korean War.
John was a member of St. John Lutheran Church. He was proficient in electronic repairs in his younger years. John was a driver for Tim Hornish Trucking for over 40 years until his retirement in 2012. He was also a member of VFW Post 3360 and AMVETS Post 1991. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on cars, and going to auctions and ice cream socials. He loved spending time with his family.
John will be sadly missed by his sister, Helen (James) Slow of Deep Run, N.C.; his nephews, Jack Schilperoot, Trib (Paula) Slow, Jan (Becky) Schilperoot, Kim (Joy) Oelke and Baird Slow; and his nieces, Linda Brown, Susan (Greg) Becker, Lori (Kenny) Olson, Toby (Jerry) Richards, Julia (Denny) Dominique and Jennifer (Chris) Grubbs.
He was preceded in death by his parent; his brothers, Omer Oelke and Gene Oelke; and his sisters, Trudy Schilperoot and Gertrude Oelke.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance, with graveside military rites accorded by VFW Post 3360. Rev. James W. Slow will officiate. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to St. John Lutheran Food Pantry or Fort Defiance Humane Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
