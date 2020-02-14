Funeral services for John O. Miller were held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, with Father Randy Giesige officiating. Music was by Veronica Champa. Burial will be at Riverview Memory Gardens at a later date. Pallbearers were Aaron Urivez, Jacob Miller, Zach Pursel, Dale Dulle Kyle Callies, Paul Bird, Brian Jones and Jay Miller. Schaffer Funeral Home, Defiance, handled arrangements.

