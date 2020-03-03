Former Mark Center resident John R. Long, 62, died Saturday, February 29, 2020, in Defiance.
He was born July 30, 1957, in Defiance, the son of Betty (Corwin) and John Harp. On July 17, 1987, he married Cynthia J. Williams. He retired in 2006 from GM Powertrain, Defiance, after 31 years. He was a member of UAW Local 211. He enjoyed H.O. scale model trains, NASCAR, NHRA drag racing, and loved the outdoors.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Long, Defiance; father, John Harp, Oakwood; children, Tammy (Kyle) Barham and Nate Long, both of Defiance, John (Janet) Long Jr. of Ayersville, Jeff Porter of Erie, Mich., Jackie Porter of Defiance, and Melba Brown and Jeremy (Tori) Brown, both of Indianapolis; a brother, Kevin (Steve) Long, Sacramento; 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Long Harrison; adopted father, Ralph Long; stepfather, Richard Lichty; and a grandchild.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with Rev. Jacob Gordon officiating. He will be laid to rest in Rochester Cemetery, Cecil. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There also will be visitation on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com
