CONTINENTAL — John D. Kreider, 94, Continental, died at 2:10 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Meadows of Kalida.
He was born April 12, 1926, in Van Wert, to the late Vernon and Nellie (Doner) Kreider. On July 27, 1947, he married Edna Breece, who preceded him in death on June 28, 1968. On April 4, 1970, he married Carolyn Ward, who survives in Continental.
John is survived by four children, Kathleen (Tony) Lloyd of Warsaw, Ind., David Kreider of Lakeview, Stephen (Cindy) Kreider of Defiance and Ellen (Ted) Filer of West Jefferson; a stepson, Vince (Judy) Ward of Celina; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Charles (Betty) Kreider of Fruitvale, Idaho, and William (Roxanna) Kreider of Fremont; and a sister, Lois Kreider of Van Wert.
John worked for the Marsh Foundation, Van Wert, until 1953. He then moved to Continental where he worked on a dairy farm. He also worked for Dinner Bell Meat, Defiance.
He attended North Mount Zion Church, Continental, where he had been a Sunday school superintendent and a member of the church board. John enjoyed fishing and camping.
Though the last several years of his life were spent in the nursing home, he still looked forward to Christmas. The family would meet at the nursing home and have a carry-in dinner. He would ask about Christmas dinner several months ahead of time, to make sure the family was still planning to have it. He loved this time spent together.
Due to COVID-19, the family will be holding a private service with burial in Monroe Cemetery, Continental. Local arrangements by Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental.
