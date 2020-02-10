John A. “Jack” Schriner, 95, Defiance, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at his residence.
He was born March 13, 1924, to Victor and Wilhelmina (Weber) Schriner in Defiance County, Ohio. On January 27, 1951, he married Mary Ryan, who survives.
John “Jack” will be remembered for his strong character, love of helping on the farm, and his commitment to his family. He proudly served his country during World War II with the U.S. Army as a sergeant in the 25th infantry, serving in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater. John worked at the Compo Corporation in Defiance for 43 years, and enjoyed helping his father and son-in-law with their farms. He was a life member of VFW Post 3360 and St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
John is survived by his loving spouse of 69 years, Mary L. Schriner of Defiance; his daughter, Susan (Bill) Moats of Sherwood, Ohio; four grandchildren, Lindsay and Jack Davis, and Michael and Maria Moats, and four great-grandchildren, Jackson and Kendall Davis, and Carter and Ava Altaffer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, William, Neal and Thomas Schriner; a sister, Mary Kay Badgley; and granddaughter-in-law, Kristi Russell-Moats.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 9-11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Defiance, with a Mass of Christian burial following at 11 a.m. officiated by Father John Stites. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association or Fairview Elementary School Library. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
