ANTWERP — John "Jack" Haynes, 92, Antwerp, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Hickory Creek in Hicksville.
Jack was born in Lorain, Ohio on April 6, 1928. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II. He was a lifetime member of the Antwerp VFW Post 5087 and retired from Dana Weatherhead as a machinist.
Jack will be sadly missed by his children, Dennie (Lynn) McNabb and Rena (Doug) Blair; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois (Quaintance), whom he married March 27, 1954; mother, Lillian Russell; son, Terry McNabb; and sister, June Keough.
He will be laid to rest privately with military honors.
Memorials are to Community Health Professionals or Hickory Creek activity fund. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.
