John 'Hawg' Ankney

OAKWOOD — John R. “Hawg” Ankney, 58, died Saturday, January 9, 2021, in Ocala, Florida.
He was born June 8, 1962, in Paulding, the son of Elizabeth A. (Meyer) and the late Larry Ankney. He was baptized Catholic and was owner/operator of “Hawgs” Tavern, Paulding.
He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Ankney; a sister, Sherry (Dan) Kaufman; brothers, Donald (Linda) and Ronald, all of Paulding, and Randy (Wendy) of Cecil; sister-in-law, Kelly, Paulding; three grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He also was preceded in death by a brother, Tony Ankney.
A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 16, at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Paulding. He will be laid to rest in St. Stephen’s at the Bend Cemetery, Sherwood. Visitation will be Friday, January 15, from 4-8 p.m. at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. There will be a wake service at 7:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Masses or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be shared at www.denherderfh.com.
