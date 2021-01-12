MELROSE — John Lee Guyton Sr., 70, Melrose, died at 12:48 p.m. Monday, January 11, 2021, at his residence. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood. Burial will follow in Little Auglaize Cemetery, Melrose. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
