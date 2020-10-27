John Grant

HOLLAND — John D. Grant, 43, Holland, died Sunday, October 25, 2020.
He was born June 17, 1977, in Van Wert, Ohio, the son of Paul H. and Charlotte L. (Jones) Grant. He was owner and CEO of You First by Grant Services, where his love and compassion for the disabled community was deeply shown. He attended Swan Creek Missionary Church of Delta.
John is survived by his parents, Paul and Charlotte Grant of Briceton; children, Myah and Ethan Grant of Delta; mother of his children, Shawna (Weaver) Grant, Delta; grandmother, Edith Jones, Paulding; brothers, Scot (Tina) Grant of Hendersonville, Tenn., Michael (Jamie) Grant of Amarillo, Texas, and Joseph (Heather) Grant, Van Wert; sisters, Marie (Eric) Bickford of Briceton, and Becky (Paul) Finkle, of Kabwe, Zambia; and 14 nieces and nephews.
His grandparents, Bob Jones, Thomas and Delores (Laukhuf) Grant Jr., precede him in death.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 31, at the Woodburn Missionary Church. He will be laid to rest in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding County. Visitation will be Friday, October 30, from 4-8 p.m. at the Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. There also will be visitation on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made for the children’s educational fund.
Friends are invited to share condolences and memories at www.denherderfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.