John Fredrick Brown

John Fredrick "Fred" Brown, Defiance, died Monday, December 7, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital surrounded by his loving wife and children, after battling heart disease from having rheumatic fever as a teen. He was 82 years old.
He was born March 25, 1938, to John and Constance (Sproul) Brown. He married his best friend, Helen Doris Matson, on February 17, 1961.
Fred worked at General Motors for 36 years. He enjoyed the sport of horseshoe pitching with his children and wife. He was a member of the National Horseshoe Pitching Association for over 50 years and inducted into the Ohio Horseshoe Pitching Hall of Fame in 1998. He had many hobbies including singing and playing guitar with his wife and daughter, fishing with his sons and grandkids, and bowling.
Fred never knew a stranger and was a kind and gentle man. His faith in God was a pillar in his life and he taught his family the love of the Lord through the example that he lived. He was an active member of Bethel Christian Church of Arthur.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 59 years; and children, Marv (Shellie) Brown, Dan (Stacie) Brown and Amy (Alan) Francis. He also leaves behind grandchildren, Ben (Melissa) Brown, Erin (Aaron) Miller, Britni Brown, Tyler Brown and Alex Francis; and great-grandchildren, Carson and Rylee Brown.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Phillip Brown, David Brown and an infant brother.
Private services will be held with the immediate family per his wishes, with Pastor Chris Baker officiating. Burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Preferred memorials are to Bethel Christian Church or The American Heart Association. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
