NEW BAVARIA — John F. Folk, 78, died Saturday morning, August 10, 2019, in his New Bavaria home.
His Legacy… John was born August 13, 1940, to Lowell and Dorothy (Boday) Folk in Defiance. He graduated from Ayersville High School in 1958. John served our great nation in the United States Navy. John’s assignment included the U.S. Naval quarantine of Cuba serving on the USS Thomas J. Gary. He married Delphine Drella and she died in 1975. On June 28, 1986, he married Sandra (Eitzman) Giesige. He was a machine chief at Johns Manville. He retired after 43 years. John was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Holgate, and was an elder and usher there. He was a member of the New Bavaria VFW and the Hamler American Legion. In his spare time, he enjoyed trains, the Cincinnati Reds, traveling with Sandy and bowling.
His Family… He is survived by his loving wife, Sandy; children, Jim (Jana) Folk of Jennings, Fla., Jerry (Linda) Folk of Washington, N.C., Todd (Cathy) Giesige of Perrysburg, Tina (Dan) Przyojski of Temperance, Mich., Scott (Liz) Giesige of Holgate, and Troy (Kim) Giesige, Ottawa Lake, Mich.; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Lee Chard, Angola, Ind. John was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary Lou Chard and Betty Folk; and a granddaughter, Tara Giesige.
His Farewell Services… Friends will be received in the Zachrich Funeral Home, Holgate, on Saturday from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. and again one hour before the church service. The celebration of John’s life will be Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. in St. John Lutheran Church, Holgate, with Reverend Theodore Rellstab officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Stephen Lutheran Cemetery, Defiance.
In lieu of flowers, contributions made in John’s memory can be made to Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice or St. John’s Lutheran Church. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
