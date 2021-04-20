Murfreesboro, Tenn. — John E. Nickels, 77, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, formerly of Defiance, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021, in Tennessee.

John was born to the late Francis and Vera (Weber) Nickels in Defiance, Ohio, on September 6, 1943. He proudly served in the U.S. Army for two years. On May 8, 1968, he married Marianne (Anderson) Nickels, who preceded him in death on August 23, 2016.

John was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Defiance Fish and Game, and the NRA. He worked at Brown's Bakery in Defiance for over 40 years until his retirement. He was an avid collector of antique firearms, and he loved old cars.

John is survived by his daughter, Christine Yeargin of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife Marianne Nickels.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, from 2-6 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Due to pandemic restrictions, masks and social distancing are required. A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to DASH or the NRA. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

