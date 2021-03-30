LONGMONT, Colo.—John E. Jacob, 61, of Longmont, Colorado passed away on March 2, 2021, at Longmont United Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.
John was born on March 30, 1959, to John and Carol (Polley) Jacob in Fort Wayne, Indiana. John was a 1977 graduate of Defiance High School and a 1982 graduate of The Ohio State University. On May 25, 1991, he married Deborah Wilhelm, who survives.
John was a senior cloud solution architect with Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Previous positions at HP included network engineering, setting up cloud environments and data center moves. John loved the outdoors. In his younger years, he and Debbie enjoyed rock climbing and backpacking. They both enjoyed traveling to the national parks in their RV. They also traveled many other places in the U.S. and other countries. Throughout his life, he and Debbie had adopted many pets through the Humane Society. In recent years, John developed his artistic talents. He drew many beautiful black and white pictures of dogs, wolves and other animals.
John is survived by his loving wife Debbie; step-sons Matt Wilhelm of Lemont, Illinois, and David Wilhelm of Toledo, Ohio; and grandchildren Ava and Jason Wilhelm of Dublin, Ohio. He is also survived by his father John H. Jacob, and his sister Denice (Paul) Kimberly of Defiance, Ohio; his sister Cheri (Steve) Meador of Wesley Chapel, Florida; his nephew Shaun (Jeni) Meador and nieces Lilli and Primrose of Firestone, Colorado; his nephew Ryan (Victoria) Meador of Tampa, Florida and his nephew Zach (Ali) Meador of Lutz, Florida. He is also survived by his beloved pets Amy, Kira, Buster and Ethan.
He was preceded in death by his mother, and his niece and nephew, Heather and Christopher Spurgeon (Denice and Paul’s children)
A celebration of life will be held in Colorado in June. Donations in John’s honor may be made to the Fort Defiance Humane Society.
