SHERWOOD — John E. Core, 81, Sherwood, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at his residence.
John was born May 6, 1939, in Defiance County, Ohio, the son of the late Charles B. and Claris Marie (Haver) Core. He was a 1957 graduate of Mark Center High School and continued his education at Allied Tech School Chicago, Illinois, obtaining an associate’s degree in industrial engineering. John served in the United States Navy as an aviation mechanic in Patuxent, Maryland, and Midway Island from January 5, 1962, until he was honorably discharged on January 15, 1964.
John married Yolanda R. Sito on August 7, 1965, in Hicksville, Ohio, at St. John Lutheran Church. He was an engineer at ARO Corp. for 32 years and a lifelong farmer. John was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Hicksville, and the Experimental Aircraft Association. In his free time, John enjoyed flying and working on aircraft, farming, and spending time with his family.
Surviving are four children, Brian (Christine) Core of Sherwood, Ohio, Valerie (Robert) Core-Stephenson II of Goshen, Indiana, Jean (Jay) Trisel of West Unity, Ohio, and Joan (John) Durbin of Bryan, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; companion, Susan Langston of Sherwood, Ohio; a brother, Delmar Core of Tampa, Florida; and a sister, Patricia Rensberger of Ney, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Yolanda Core; and sister, Donelda Fleck.
Private graveside services for John E. Core will be held at Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville. Arrangements by Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 East Elm Street, Sherwood.
The family asks those remembering John to make memorial contributions to a charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
