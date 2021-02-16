John Colley Jr.

Cecil — John W. Colley Jr., 60, Cecil, died Friday, February 12, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Hospice, Defiance.
He was born December 12, 1960, in Paulding, son of Mary Lou (Helle) and the late John W. "Jack" Colley. On November 28, 1980, he married Wave Jean Hill, who preceded him in death on July 12, 2010. He retired in 2011 from Paulding County Highway Department as a supervisor. He was an OSU fan and was a blacksmith.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Lou Colley; fiancée, Christine Vance; three daughters, Jaclyn (Brian) Stuckey, Samantha (Jeff Hitzeman) Colley, Kelly Colley, Samantha Vance, Thomas Vance and Dennis (Erica) Vance; grandchildren, Kolton, Jayde, Deacon, Brayton, Cohen and Aeylah; and a sister Sandra (Rocky) Clark.
He also was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Doug Parrish.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 18, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. He will be laid to rest in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, February 17, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There also will be visitation on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of services. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Friends are invited to share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com.
