John Brownlee Sr.

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — John Robert Brownlee Sr., age 83, of Englewood, Florida, and formerly of Defiance, Ohio, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022.
John was born on April 29, 1938, to the late Irven and Mildred Brownlee in Salem, Ohio. John was a 1956 graduate of Springfield Local School, Petersburg, Ohio. John then attended Bowling Green State University where he received his bachelor’s degree in business management in 1961. After graduation John enlisted in the United States Navy and attended the U.S. Navy Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island. John was commissioned a junior officer in June of 1962. John proudly completed his active and reserve duty with the United States Navy in June of 1972.
John never met a stranger. He enjoyed the people he met during his 40-plus year career as an independent insurance agent in Defiance, Ohio. He really had a good time being with his friends in the Defiance Jaycees and the Defiance Optimist Club. He also enjoyed playing golf and antiquing with his wife, Sharon.
Surviving John are his wife, Sharon, sister, Jane Young of Columbus, Ohio, children, Ann (Paul) Mallett of Defiance, Ohio, John (Judy) Brownlee Jr. of Columbus, Ohio, step-children, Dawn (Jay) McMillen of Dayton, Ohio, Terri (Patrick) Roberts of Fort Wayne , Indiana, and Tracy Trame (Rich Hanson) of Crystal Beach, Florida, seven grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, William Brownlee, and step-daughter, Jenny Trame.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to The Salvation Army or Saint Jude’s.
