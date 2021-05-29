EATON RAPIDS, Mich.—Joel Zachrich, 68, a resident of Eaton Rapids, Michigan died on Sunday, May 2 at his residence and in the company of his dear friend Deb Snider. He was a prior resident of Defiance, Ohio, Dearborn Heights, Michigan and Lakewood, Colorado.
Joel was born August 3, 1952, in Defiance, Ohio, to Charles and Mary (Hill) Zachrich. He grew up fishing, hunting and exploring nature in Northwest Ohio. He graduated from Crestwood High school in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, in 1970. That same year he took his first flying lesson as a graduation present. Joel continued to fly, adding licenses and time to his aviation career. He moved back to Defiance working at Vitron and the Defiance County airport doing charters and air taxi. He married Carol Cooper in 1972.
Carol and Joel divorced in 1976. His flying career was in full swing as he took a position in Plymouth, Michigan, as an air taxi and charter pilot. In 1978, Joel was adding multi-engine time in Alabama flying bank notes from Birmingham to Dothan with a stop in Montgomery. Late in 1978, he was back in Michigan flying twin engine planes.
In 1980, he attended the FAA academy in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Joel thought it would be exciting and pursued a career as an air traffic controller. However, the pull of being an international pilot and the lack of control over where he would be stationed left Joel to make the choice to not become an air traffic controller, (rumor was, he crashed all his planes in his final exam intentionally and failed to graduate from the academy). That same year he moved to be near his family in Littleton, Colorado. Out West he continued the career path of being a corporate pilot. He worked for Combs Gates as a Corsair pilot. He did stints in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Phoenix, Arizona and Las Vegas, Nevada. All of these stops helped make the progression to turbine engines, and finally, jets.
After being back in Colorado for a few years, in June, 1987, he married Anne Swartz in Littleton, Colorado. They had two children, Sarah and Robert. They bought a house in Lakewood, Colorado, and raised their children there. During this period, Joel started flying 747’s internationally. He visited every continent, but Antarctica. Over 50 countries visited with months away at a time was the routine of an international 747 pilot. Joel had reached his goal in life. His career, family and life goals had been achieved.
In 2015, Joel retired from his corporate flying job. He and Anne divorced. Joel moved to Eaton Rapids, Michigan, to hunt, fish and teach soaring. Joel was determined to become involved in his newly adopted residence in Eaton County, Michigan. Though retired, he was active in the local organizations of AARP, CERT and with the Eaton County Sheriff Office.
Surviving are his children Robert Zachrich and Sarah Zachrich of Lakewood, Colorado; his brother Charles (Connie) Zachrich II of Castle Rock, Colorado; and sister, Deborah Z. (Roger) Gunderson of Fort Collins, Colorado.
Preceding him in death were his father, Charles Zachrich; mother, Mary Zachrich; brothers, Michael and Greg Zachrich.
He loved his dog Trapper, who survives him and is now a companion to Deb Snider, a very close friend of Joel’s, who extended kindness in making his last year of life better. The family also appreciates the efforts of the Sparrow Herbert Cancer Center and the Eaton Rapids Medical Center.
An informal memorial gathering will be held at the Eaton Rapids Conservation Club, 4483 Freeman Road, Eaton Rapids, MI, 48827 on Sunday, June 27 from Noon-4 p.m. A lunch will be served at 1p.m. Attendees are asked to bring photos, JZ memories/stories and any interesting items to share. Further information may be seen at the Skinner Funeral Home website. Joel requests any donations may be made to the Eaton Rapids Conservation Club, PO Box 163, Eaton Rapids, MI 48827 in his name.
