Holgate — Joe Salaz, age 66, of Holgate died Thursday morning, August 26, 2021, at the Defiance Area In-patient Hospice Center.
Joe was born July 13, 1955, to Jose and Calletana (Cabrera) Salaz in Lima. He graduated from Holgate High School in 1974. Joe served with the United States Navy. He was employed by Campbell's Soup, Napoleon. He was a member of the American Legion, Napoleon, and the AMVETS, Defiance.
He is survived by his siblings: Jayne Hernandez, Napoleon, Leo (Betty) Salaz, Defiance, Mike Salaz, Defiance, Karme Morlock, Napoleon, Sally Raya, Columbus, Josie (John) Globle, Ayersville, Mary Cline, Defiance, Rudy (Angie) Salaz Florida, Ohio, and Andy Salaz, Napoleon. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Julia Castillo, Pete Salaz and an infant sister.
Friends and family will be received in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, 114 William Street, Holgate, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the time of his service at 1 p.m. Contributions in Joe's memory can be made to the Defiance Area In-patient Hospice Center. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
