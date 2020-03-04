Jody Yonge, 62, Defiance, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
She was born February 12, 1958, to Howard and Joanne (Otto) Riebesehl in Defiance, Ohio. Jody worked for 25 years at Defiance Metal Products. She enjoyed playing bingo and gambling, but her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Jody will be so sadly missed by her two sons, Danny (Tammy) Thompson of Defiance, and Rick (Deana) Thompson of Monroeville, Ind.; her five grandchildren, Breana, Jasmine (Christian), Mackenzie, Kendra and Alana; and one great-granddaughter, Aubree. She also leaves behind her four sisters, Iris (Doug), Betsy (Dave), Rhonda and Heidi (Dean); and her brother, Mark.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marty.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Pastor Jim McPeak officiating.
Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.