Jody Faye (Riebesehl) Yonge, 62, Defiance, passed away March 1, 2020, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
She was born February 12, 1958, in Defiance, Ohio, to the late Howard and Joanne (Otto) Riebesehl. She enjoyed spending her time trying to be there for everyone. She loved all her family very dearly and never judged anyone. She also enjoyed playing bingo, card games and gambling.
In 1990, she married her husband, Mark Yonge Sr.
Jody is survived by her husband, Mark Yonge; sons, Danny (Tammy ) Thompson and Rick Thompson; stepdaughter, Rachel; stepson, Matthew James Yonge; mother-in-law, Phyllis Yonge; her brother, Mark (Dolly) Riebesehl; her sisters, Heidi (Dean) Bohn, Rhonda Hauser, Betsy (Dave) Grahn and Iris (Doug) Steele. She has also left behind the biggest joys of her life, 13 grandchildren, as well as three great-grandchildren. She also loved spending time with her 11 nieces and five nephews.
Jody's final wish was to be cremated.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marty Drinnon; stepson, Mark Yonge Jr.; and father-in-law, Don Yonge.
Condolences maybe left for the family at www.toledocremation.com. Everyone please stop and think about what kind of lady she was. Remember these are all of her wishes. Some of her ashes will be spread with her parents and sister for anyone to visit and grieve.
