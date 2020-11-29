ARCHBOLD — Joanne L. Spotts, 85, Archbold, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon.
She was born on December 27, 1934, in Lancaster, Pa., to Elvin and Ruth (Rhodes) Parmer. On January 9, 1954, she married Jack W. Spotts, and he survives. They and their four children moved to the Archbold area in 1967. She was a member of St. John's Christian Church of Archbold. She enjoyed raising her family and being a homemaker in her earlier years and, more recently, loved seeing and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We will all miss seeing her big, welcoming smile.
Surviving besides her husband, Jack, are son-in-law, Richard Spiess of Archbold; sons, Craig (Marilyn) Spotts of Pettisville and Curtis (Paulette) Spotts of Phoenix, Ariz.; and daughter, Julie (Ed ) Ruffer of Archbold. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, Aimee (Brad) Roth, Kyle (Erica) Spiess, granddaughter-in-law, Rachel Aeschliman, Andrew (Brittany) Spotts, Jodi (Eric) Brown, Nathan (Emily) Spotts, Andrea (Ken) Colander, Erica (David) Bellamy, Abbey (Chris) Sweeny, Ashley (Steve) Schink, Cameron (Kristen) Ruffer; and 20 great-grandchildren, Evy and Avery Roth, Jackson, Tyler, and Isabelle Spiess, Corbin, Alena and Ellie Spotts, Josie and Daxon Brown, Jake and Max Colander, Eian and Karis Bellamy, Zach deWolfe, Brennan, Emilia and Mariah Schink, and Kyden and Callie Ruffer.
Joanne was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Sandoe; her daughter, Cathy Spiess; and grandson, David Spotts.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. Interment will be in Archbold Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to St. John's Christian Church, Fulton Manor or the donor's choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.
