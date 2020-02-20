DESHLER — Deshler residents Joanne Bremer, 71, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Her husband, Dennis Bremer, 70, died Feb. 19, 2020. Handling arrangements is Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler.

Feb 22
Visitation
Saturday, February 22, 2020
10:00AM-2:00PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
220 West Elm Street
Deshler, OH 43516
Feb 22
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
2:00PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
220 West Elm Street
Deshler, OH 43516
