Joanne Acker

HICKSVILLE — Joanne E. Acker, 87, Hicksville, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Hickory Creek at Hicksville, where she was a resident.
Joanne was born January 6, 1933, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, the daughter of the late Edward and Avanelle (Hall) Hutchins. Joanne was a 1950 graduate of Grandville High School. She continued her education at the Christ Hospital School of Nursing in Cincinnati, graduating with her registered nursing degree in 1953. Always striving to learn, Joanne received her bachelor’s degree from Defiance College in 1976. Joanne married Dr. Paul Acker in St. Petersburg, Florida, and he preceded her in death in 1998. Joanne was a registered nurse, working for hospitals in Dayton, Ohio; Defiance, Ohio; Toledo, Ohio; Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts; and St. Petersburg, Florida. Joanne worked for the Defiance County Health Department, visiting area schools. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Hicksville, where she sang in the church choir. She was also active in the Village Players Theater Group. While living in St. Petersburg, Joanne sang in the Florida State Chorus, where she had the opportunity to travel to Ireland and Italy to perform. Joanne loved dogs, especially her two dogs, Sweetie and Toby. She enjoyed taking walks, fishing, boating, bird watching and bowling. She treasured the time she was able to spend with her family and friends.
Surviving are her three siblings, twin sister, Alice Hook of Hicksville, Ohio, Connie Smith of Elkton, Maryland and John (Margaret) Hutchins of Brunswick, Maine; seven nieces and nephews, as well as several great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Dr. Paul Acker.
There will be no visitation at this time. Memorial services will be held at a later date in Grace United Methodist Church, 121 West High Street, Hicksville, with Pastor Susan Kronbach officiating. Interment will be private. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville.
The family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the Williams County Humane Society, 09464 County Road 13, Bryan, Ohio 43506; Grace United Methodist Church, 121 West High Street, Hicksville, Ohio, 43526; or the Huber Opera House, 157 East High Street, Hicksville, Ohio, 43526.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
