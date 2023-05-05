Joann West

DEFIANCE — Joann L. West, 85, of Defiance, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
DEFIANCE — Joann L. West, 85, of Defiance, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Joann was born May 17, 1937, in Defiance, daughter of the late Henry A. and Norma M. (Viebach) Andrist. She was a 1955 graduate of Defiance High School. Joann married Alfred West Sr. on February 14, 1969, in Defiance and he preceded her in death on May 16, 2013. She worked as the manager at Wooded Acres Apartments in Defiance for over 30 years, retiring in 2021. Joann was a member of the First Church of God-Defiance, Defiance Eagles Aerie 372 Auxiliary and Defiance VFW Post 3360 Ladies Auxiliary. She was an avid reader and enjoyed completing puzzle books. Joann was a mother, grandmother and "Aunt Joey" to many.
Joann is survived by her six sons, Michael J. (Laura) Cocke of Defiance, Donald J. (Valarie) Cocke of Wauseon, Daniel G. (Tammy) Cocke of Versailles, Kentucky, Marty E. (Jodi) Cocke of Defiance, Michael A. (Jody) West of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, and Alfred West Jr. of Versailles, Kentucky, four daughters, Denise L. (Deb Greer) DeTray of Defiance, Marcia L. (Charles Bates) Deitrich of Defiance, Sharon K. (Joe) Kelly of Defiance and Charlotte L. (Harold Vickery) West of Sherwood, many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, one brother, John H. (Sandi) Andrist of Defiance and several nieces and nephews.
Joann was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Alfred, two great-grandchildren, Deven Deitrich and Jase Cocke, one brother, James H. Andrist, three sisters, Betty M. Andrist, Jane L. Andrist and Sally A. Andrist and her significant other, Ray Moser.
In honoring Joann's wishes, there will be no public visitation or services held. The family will celebrate Joann's life with a private service to be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory, 206 N. Lynn St., Bryan 43506. Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
