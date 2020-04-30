Joann I. Perez, 65, Defiance, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio, after a battle with COVID-19.
She was born March 20, 1955, to Eugene and Marie (Zipfel) Wolff in Defiance, Ohio. Joann was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She worked maintenance for Defiance County for the past 25 years. Joann adored dogs and enjoyed traveling, especially flying.
Joann is survived by her loving nephew, Chad (Lynnette) Forbess of Defiance; her great niece, Jade; her brother-in-law, Daniel Forbess; her special friend, Carl Fairchild of Defiance; and all of her lifelong friends from Riverside Avenue.
Joann went to her heavenly home to join her much-missed sister, Linda Forbess; and her parents.
Visitation will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. for both Joann and her sister, Linda Forbess, at the cemetery, with Deacon Jeff Mayer officiating. Responsible virus prevention measures are encouraged.
Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Fort Defiance Humane Society. A video memorial and online condolences can be found at www.Schafferfh.com.
