JoAnn McCray

DEFIANCE — JoAnn Marie McCray, 80, of Defiance, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family and friends on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born on October 1, 1942, to the late Alfred and Viola (Wieland) Rickenberg. She was a 1960 graduate of Jewell High School. On July 3, 1965 she married Ed McCray who survives.
JoAnn was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church in Defiance and volunteered on the funeral committee and Ladies Aid for many years. She was a member of AmVets Post 1991 and VFW Post 3360 Auxiliary where she was past president for five consecutive years. JoAnn was a past flag bearer District 1 Auxiliary and she volunteered at the Defiance County animal shelter. She was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for 46 years.
Some of her past employers include Heilman House Restaurant, Noble's Shoe Store, Sportsman Inn, ServiceMaster, Hanes Shoe Store, she drove cars for various car dealers in town and was a personal caregiver. In her leisure time she enjoyed knitting and crocheting, and has made many beautiful afghans and other items for friends and family. JoAnn was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and she treasured her time spent with her family.
JoAnn will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 57 years, Ed McCray of Defiance, her children, Mike McCray of Toledo and Melissa McCray of Truckee, California, her grandchildren, Kassidy Lewis, Tonis Finch and Tyson McCray, sisters-in-law, Kathy Rickenberg-Masterson and Ilonka Rickenberg-Riggenbach, two nephews and five nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two infant children, Deborah Kay and Johnathan Cam, and her brothers, Ralph and Richard Rickenberg.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church with Pastor Kurt Mews officiating.
Memorials are suggested to St. John Lutheran Church, or CHP Defiance Hospice Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
