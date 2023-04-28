JoAnn McCray

DEFIANCE — JoAnn Marie McCray, 80, of Defiance, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family and friends on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

