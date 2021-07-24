Joann Hussey

Defiance — Joann M. Hussey, age 85, of Defiance, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, July 21, 2021, at Brookview Healthcare Center in Defiance.
She was born on February 11, 1936, to the late Viola (Brown) and Christopher Cline in Holgate, Ohio. On August 18, 1952, she married Harold W. Hussey, who preceded her in death on April 7, 2011. Joann worked for several years at LaChoy Food Products until her retirement. In her leisure time she enjoyed traveling, fishing and boating. Joann was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Joann is survived by her children: Laura (Tony) Esparza, Chris (Jerry) Limber, Valery (Rick) Cline and Darin (Melissa) Hussey, all of Defiance; her grandchildren: Shawn (Jessica) Schlosser, Christopher (Carrie) Esparza, Jeremy (Danielle) Limber, Joshua (Kim) Limber, Jon (Stephanie) Limber, Andrea (Trent) Diamond, Alicia (Jordan) Carr, Rich (Shantelle) Cline, Travis (Natasha) Hussey and Bryce (Amanda) Hussey; and 15 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her brother, William "Butch" Cline.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Harold W. Hussey, her son at birth, Harold W. Hussey Jr., and her sister Ruth Ann Trivett.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio. A funeral service will follow at noon at the funeral home, with celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home and our lounge area will remain closed. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the staff of Brookview Healthcare Center and Elara Hospice for the compassion and kindness shown to our mother/grandmother. It meant so much to know that she was well taken care of.
Memorials are suggested to Elara Hospice, or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
