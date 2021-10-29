Joann Gerken

Wauseon — Joann M. Gerken, 87, of Wauseon, Ohio, died Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo surrounded by her daughters.
She was born March 6, 1934, in Henry County, Ohio, to the late John and Irene (Bostelman) Baden. She was baptized on April 25, 1934, confirmed on May 16, 1948, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Okolona, and on May 16, 1954, she married Vernon Gerken at the church and he preceded her in death in February of 2000.
Joann was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church, Wauseon, and member of the St. Luke Ladies Guild, where she served as the secretary for many years. She worked for the Fulton County Auditor's Office as a deputy auditor for 25 years. She volunteered at Fulton Manor Nursing Home. She also enjoyed eating out with friends and loved following all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's activities.
She is survived by her three daughters, Nancy (Bernard) Yackee and Lynette (Kirby) Smith, both of Wauseon, and Linda (Jeff) Comadoll of Napoleon; a sister, Phyllis (David) Meyer of Napoleon; and brother, Marvin (Patty) Baden of Fruitland Park, Florida; grandchildren, Carrie Van Sickle, Kaci (David) Weirauch, Kayla (Eric) Simon, John Smith, Kelsi Wyper, Jeffrey Smith, Chandra (Randy) Howard and Ryan Nagel; great-grandchildren, Carson, Kowen, Samuel, Kane, Kaleb, Joanna, Braden, Avery, Logan, Kyle, Kailie and Alivia. She also was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey.
Funeral service will be held on at 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at St. Luke Lutheran Church, Wauseon, Ohio. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 2-7 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon and Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
The family suggest memorial contributions to St. Luke Lutheran Church or Fulton Manor Nursing Home.
