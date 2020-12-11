Joan E. Rogers, 84, Defiance, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020, with her family by her side at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, from natural causes and not from COVID-19.
Joan was born March 24, 1936, to Albert and Laura (Schlotterbeck) Schappert in Ayersville, Ohio. On May 17, 1958, she married Daryle Rogers, who survives. She was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Joan loved being a wife, mother and homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family and pets. She loved company and always greeted you with a smile and a hug. She was a wonderful listener and also would talk your ear off. Her door was always open. Always taking care of neighborhood kids and making sure everyone had plenty to eat.
Joan is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Daryle Rogers of Defiance; her two sons, Robert (Marte) Rogers of Continental, Ohio, and Kevin (Sharyl) Rogers of Oakwood, Ohio; her daughter, Pamela (Dale) Stemen of Defiance; 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Walter Schappert; her sister, Emma Lange, and a sister in infancy.
Joan never wanted to be the center of attention. Therefore at her request, there will be no visitation or services. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center or St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
