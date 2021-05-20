Joan Ritchie

Archbold — Joan Ritchie, 79, of Archbold, Ohio, formerly of Defiance, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born on February 9, 1942, to the late John and "Birdie" (Daniels) McCoy in Wheelwright, Kentucky. On February 20, 1960, she married Michael Ritchie at St. John's Catholic Church in Defiance.

Joan worked at All Star Products in Defiance before her three daughters were born, then she was a stay at home Mom. She enjoyed coffee with the neighborhood moms, and being a housewife and mother. Joan and Michael enjoyed going to the casino, and playing bingo.

Joan is survived by her husband of 61 years, Michael Ritchie, three daughters: Sandra (Mark) Keller of Bryan, Ohio, Cynthia (Scott) Szczecinski of Genoa, Ohio, and Diana (Robin Thiel) Ritchie of Archbold, Ohio. She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Joe (Kate) Keller of Springboro, Ohio, Jonathan (Rachael) Keller of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Amanda Szczecinski of Genoa, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five siblings: John McCoy Jr., Jay McCoy, Jean Paul McCoy, Mary Margaret Fackler and Christine Hornyak.

Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio. Due to pandemic restrictions, masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home. There will be no services.

Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Hospice, or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Joan Ritchie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries