TAMPA, Fla. — Joan Marilyn (Johnson) Randazzo passed away peacefully on September 24, 2021, in her home in Tampa, Florida.
Marilyn was born in Defiance, Ohio, to Frank Jonson and Nellie Frances Culp. She was 1971 graduate of Defiance High School.
She is survived by her husband, Rocco; her children, Vanessa (Richard) Bechtol of Napoleon, Ohio, and Joseph Randazzo of Tampa, Florida; and two grandchildren, Cori and Katie Bechtol. She also leaves behind her sisters, Suzi Miller of Mentor, Ohio, and Carol (Tony) Beardsley of Sherwood, Ohio, a brother, Frank Johnson Jr. of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her niece Eysia Michael.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.