TAMPA, Fla. — Joan Marilyn (Johnson) Randazzo passed away peacefully on September 24, 2021, in her home in Tampa, Florida.

Marilyn was born in Defiance, Ohio, to Frank Jonson and Nellie Frances Culp. She was 1971 graduate of Defiance High School.

She is survived by her husband, Rocco; her children, Vanessa (Richard) Bechtol of Napoleon, Ohio, and Joseph Randazzo of Tampa, Florida; and two grandchildren, Cori and Katie Bechtol. She also leaves behind her sisters, Suzi Miller of Mentor, Ohio, and Carol (Tony) Beardsley of Sherwood, Ohio, a brother, Frank Johnson Jr. of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her niece Eysia Michael.

