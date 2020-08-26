RIDGEVILLE CORNERS — Joan L. Miller, 89, Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, passed away early Wednesday morning, August 26, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born February 26, 1931, to Ralph and Wilma (Andrews) Rupp in Wauseon, Ohio. On June 28, 1952, she married Herb Miller, who preceded her in death on January 8, 2013.
Joan was a faithful member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church. She treasured her time spent with good friends. She enjoyed feeding birds and squirrels, but most of all being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Joan will be sadly missed by her son, Brad Miller of Ridgeville Corners, Ohio; and her daughters, Sandy (Randy) Norden of Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, and Josette (Monte) Nofziger of Archbold, Ohio. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and her sister, Elaine (Ken) Harris of Defiance.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Cindy Brenner; brothers, Gene Rupp and Jim Rupp; granddaughter, Sara Brenner; and grandson, Miller Merillat.
A private visitation and Mass will be held for her immediate family at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, with Father Jacob Gordon officiating. Burial will take place at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Ridgeville Fire and Rescue. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
