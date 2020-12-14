LIBERTY CENTER — Joan Maynard, 85, Liberty Center, Ohio, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Mercy Health St. Rita’s Medical Center.
She was born June 14, 1935, in Hoytville, Ohio, to Samuel and Helen (Wiebeck) Dishong. Joan was a loving and dedicated mother and grandmother. Her greatest joy in life was raising her children and grandchildren. Joan had a strong work ethic and was employed by Campbell Soup for many years. She loved puzzle books, dancing and country music.
Joan is survived by her children, Charlie (Candy), Tom, Cyril (Kathie Keeton) and Mike (Kristina) Maynard; 17 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas Maynard; daughter, Mary Bradley; and sons, Dan and Jeff Maynard.
Family and friends may visit Friday, December 18, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at Walker-Hoening Mortuary, 333 W. Main St., Napoleon, Ohio. The funeral service for Joan will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home preceded by visitation from 10-11 a.m.
Memorial donations will be gratefully accepted by Joan’s family. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, those wishing to attend are reminded that masks are required and social distancing rules will be observed. Please share condolences at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
