MONTPELIER — Joan Gordon, 86, Montpelier, passed away early Sunday morning, Dec. 1, 2019, at Hillside Country Living in rural Bryan. Pending funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Thompson Funeral Home, Montpelier.

Service information

Dec 5
Visitation
Thursday, December 5, 2019
2:00PM-7:00PM
Thompson-Funeral Home - Montpelier - East Main St.
204 East Main Street
Montpelier, OH 43543
Dec 6
Visitation
Friday, December 6, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
First United Methodist Church
1300 East Main Street
Montpelier, OH 43543
Dec 6
Funeral Service
Friday, December 6, 2019
11:00AM
First United Methodist Church
1300 East Main Street
Montpelier, OH 43543
